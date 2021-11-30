Gov. Beshear proposes $10M investment in Waterfront Park connecting downtown and west Louisville

"It's going to cost about $50 million, making it the largest public amenity investment in west Louisville in decades."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Waterfront Park has been a 30 plus years project since it was created in 1986.

The community has enjoyed the renovations and improvements with concerts, parades and fireworks.

The recent $50 million expansion, which was set to expand to west Louisville, has stalled during the pandemic. The park is working to raise money for the next 22-acre phase, adding an event space and play works.

Deborah Bilitski, president of Waterfront Park, told WHAS11 News in June that they would love to raise $12 million within the next year.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he plans to get the park much closer to the goal, proposing $10 million to fund the expansion.

The monies would be used over two years to support the expansion between 10th and 14th Street.

Connecting all of Louisville, Beshear said it’s an investment in the future.

“It will include plazas, gardens, a large observation pier at the river’s edge that can accommodate events, performances and other gatherings,” Beshear said. “The project is going to connect downtown Louisville and west Louisville along the water creating one Waterfront.”

Longtime Kentucky Senator Gerald Neal released a statement saying he would "urge lawmakers to appropriate funding in the next budget for a project that would expand Waterfront Park into West neighborhoods."

“The west end of the city occupies a large area along the Ohio River,” Sen. Neal said. “I have pushed for this funding to expand for some time because it is important that all Louisville families have access to this tremendous public resource and outdoor space.”

Senator Neal said he plans to work with both the Senate and the House to advocate the importance of the westward expansion of Waterfront Park.

The Kentucky legislative session is expected to begin in January.

