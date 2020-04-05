LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The building that previously housed Doc's Cantina and Tumbleweed is finally getting a new tenant.

Waterfront Park announced a cafe will open inside the building positioned on the river between the Brown-Forman Amphitheater and the Big Four Bridge.

The grab and go cafe will occupy only a portion of the first floor, offering sandwiches, snacks, beer, wine and takeout.

“We are thrilled to provide this dining option to the two million visitors the park sees each year,” said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. “This style of casual eatery is perfect for those who want to grab a bite to eat and spend the day in the park.”

An opening date has not been set, but the park said renovations are currently underway at the building. Updates will include painting the inside and outside of the building, rebuilding sidewalks and upgraded drainage.

Doc's Cantina was closed for around two years before the property was put on the market, per Bilitski. The Howe Real Estate group mentioned they were considering splitting the building into multiple spaces when WHAS11 reached out in June 2019.

While the flooding in 2018 did make headlines, the real estate group said this has not been a major deterrent for prospective businesses — it was the size of the space. Waterfront Park is still seeking tenants to fill the remainder of the building. If interested, please call (502) 574-3768.

RELATED: How is the restaurant on Waterfront Park still empty?

RELATED: Will flooding keep Doc's Cantina closed for good?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.