'We like having family time': Fireworks, Louisville Orchestra dazzle crowd at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the grand fireworks show, to the singing and orchestra performance, the annual Waterfront Park Fourth of July festival drew hundreds.

It's a time for many families to spend together.

"We usually do this because we like having family time and family bonding, and it helps us with relaxing and connect more," attendee Mari Anne said.

Local food trucks kept folks fed and everyone brought out their favorite lawn chairs just in time for world-class entertainment.

"I'm having a great time and enjoying the music and the fun and the people," attendee LaToya Wray said.

The night was a great time filled with fun even for those who came to work, like Gimme Some Suga, which brought a sweet experience to the Waterfront.

"We were here yesterday for Sandlot, the movie, and coming back out today, just, expecting a crowd," Kendra Cunningham, owner of the mobile cotton candy bar, said.

But it was the sparkling explosions in the air that everyone looked forward to the most.

"A little bit of both I would love to hear the orchestra but the fireworks, definitely," Cunningham said.

An overall great experience, that some are recommending to others.

"You just need to get out, and do it, and try to enjoy it, because we definitely are enjoying the hometown atmosphere here in Louisville," attendee Dwight Stoutamire said.

