Fans of country, rock and punk music fans all have a reason to hit the Waterfront this spring. More than two dozen local and regional bands are coming to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby Festival Waterfront Jam at Kroger's Fest-A-Ville.

KDF announced the 2020 line-up for the 9-day concert series on Thursday. This year's artists include local favorites The Crashers and White Reaper, as well as country artist Michael Ray and blues-rock group Foghat.

All of the concerts for Waterfront Jam are free with a 2020 Pegasus Pin, which can be purchased for $6 at retail locations and for $7 at the entrance to events. VIP tickets are also available for purchase. Concert times vary by artist.

Here are the Great Stage acts for Waterfront Jam:

The Waterfront Jam also features the Miller Lite Music Stage, which will feature other local and regional musical acts. Here's the lineup:

Back2Mac on April 23

The Rumors on April 24

Dustin Collins on April 25

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression on April 26

Soul Circus on April 27

Juice Box Heroes on April 28

J.D. Shelburne on April 29

The Velcro Pygmies on April 30

Throwback Thursday on May 1

Kroger's Fest-A-Ville starts on Thursday, April 23 and runs through May 1. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Sunday, which is noon through 10 p.m. You can get more info and purchase VIP tickets on the KDF website.

