Waterfront Botanical Gardens prepares 2-acre site for authentic Japanese garden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Waterfront Botanical Gardens will be home to one of three Japanese gardens outside of Japan sometime next year.

The Botanical Gardens received $1.5 million in state funds from the state’s 2022 fiscal year budget to prepare the grounds for the two-acre Japanese garden. The project is set to begin later this year.

The funds are currently being used to create a construction access road to keep heavy equipment off the garden’s main driveway. It’s also being used to create a new pipe system to help with drainage on the site of the former landfill.

“This is a perfect example where the state invests funds to ensure the groundwork is laid, literally, for the future growth of a tremendous cultural asset,” Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said.

The project is being designed by renowned Japanese garden landscape designer Shiro Nakane.

Once complete, the garden will include a traditional Japanese tea house designed to introduce one of Japan’s most prestigious and symbolic rituals: the Japanese tea ceremony. It will also feature a waterfall, lake, stream and bonsai garden.

According to a press release, the project should be completed by Japanese craftsmen 15-18 months after construction begins in late 2022.

Metro Council President David James said he’s thrilled to have this “beautiful community asset right here in Louisville.”

“This is not only a project that is driving tourism, but also one that is culturally important to the entire commonwealth,” James said.

