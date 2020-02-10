Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on classroom building

The building is named after Ellen T. Leslie who gifted the garden $5 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Waterfront Botanical Gardens has broken ground on its new 6,000 square-foot Ellen T. Leslie Classroom Building.

The building is named after Ellen T. Leslie, passed in June, who gifted the garden $5 million.

The classroom building will be used for events, weddings, receptions, speaking events, or other gatherings. It will also serve as nerve central for the Gardens’ horticulture team and 200 volunteers.

The classroom can hold up to 50 people and will be used for “a blend of adult programming, including nature, gardening, and botanical craft classes, and youth programming, including school field trips,” Jamie Burghardt, Director of Horticulture and Education for the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, said.

The project is expected to take ten months to complete.

The Gardens are open on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, from 12- 4 p.m. until Dec. 1 when they will transition into winter hours.