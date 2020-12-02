LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is on the scene of a water rescue that took place just after 6 p.m. The rescue was at the intersection of Frankfort and Story Ave.

Officials are closing off the intersection due to flash flooding.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

More from WHAS11:

Families evacuating early around Louisville ahead of floods

Flash Flood Watch in effect later today | How to stay safe

Louisville Metro Public Works prepares for possible flooding

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.