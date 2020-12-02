LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is on the scene of a water rescue that took place just after 6 p.m. The rescue was at the intersection of Frankfort and Story Ave.
Officials are closing off the intersection due to flash flooding.
WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
More from WHAS11:
Families evacuating early around Louisville ahead of floods
Flash Flood Watch in effect later today | How to stay safe
Louisville Metro Public Works prepares for possible flooding
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.