Emergency crews respond to water rescue at Greenwood Boat Dock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are currently working a water rescue at Greenwood Boat Dock, MetroSafe confirmed to WHAS11.
MetroSafe said multiple agencies responded to a water rescue at the docks on Riverview Park at around 10:30 p.m.
WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.
More on WHAS11:
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.