Emergency crews respond to water rescue at Greenwood Boat Dock

MetroSafe said multiple agencies responded to a water rescue at the docks on Riverview Park at around 10:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are currently working a water rescue at Greenwood Boat Dock, MetroSafe confirmed to WHAS11.

MetroSafe said multiple agencies responded to a water rescue at the docks on Riverview Park at around 10:30 p.m.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

More on WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.