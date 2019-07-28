LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Water Company says downtown drivers could experience delays during their Monday morning commute after a water main break.

The break happened sometime over the weekend at South Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, not too far from University Hospital.

Officials say the hope to have at least one lane open on South Preston Street by rush hour to assist with access to the interstate.

The break will take several days to repair, and drivers should expect for a little traffic disruption to last until mid-week.

No customers are without water in the area of the break.

