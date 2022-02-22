Water main break floods intersection near downtown Louisville

The break happened at East Chestnut and Preston Street around 10 p.m. near the major hospitals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Water Company crews are working to find the source of a water main break that left a busy intersection near downtown flooded.

The break happened at East Chestnut and Preston Street around 10 p.m. near the major hospitals.

Metro Police arrived and blocked streets after the pipes burst underground with water gushing from the source.

Crews were able to turn off the water a short time later, improving things quickly.

WHAS11 News reached out to the Louisville Water Company to find out what caused the break but have not heard back.

Water main break here on Preston and Chestnut. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/bj0MjCOUaY — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) February 23, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.