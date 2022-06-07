Water main break in Newburg leaves muddy mess

Some residents in Newburg were without water after a water main broke, sending water rushing into the streets on Melda Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sudden stream of muddy water rushed down a neighborhood street and it wasn’t from a thunderstorm.

Some residents in Newburg were without water after a water main broke, sending water rushing into the streets on Melda Lane.

Water was not only in the streets, but for a short time, it flooded them and made a muddy mess.

While on the scene, there was a fire in progress on Melda Lane and when crews hooked up with the water, the main broke.

Thirty-three people were left without water, according to the Louisville Water Company.

"Water going everywhere. It looked like it was coming out of two spots, but it was coming up this high," Donald Best, a resident who had their water turned off, said.

The water is expected to be back on sometime Tuesday night.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.