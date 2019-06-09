LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a water main break, Fourth Street near the University of Louisville is going to be closed through the morning of September 7.

The break near Industry Road caused the road to buckle and sent water into the street. Some buildings near campus were without water for a big part of the day, and drivers and students walking to class had to find alternate routes.

Fourth Street is expected to reopen with limited access on September 7.

