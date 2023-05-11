Water main break shuts down roads in Beechmont area

According to Louisville Water Company's social media, the water main break happened at 3rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A water main break in the Beechmont area caused flooding and street closures on Thursday.

They warned of flooding in the area and that several streets were closed due to the water main break.

"Be prepared for detours and street closures near S. 3rd at Wellington Avenue, W. Kenwood Way, W. Woodlawn Avenue, and at Southern Parkway at S. 2nd Street," they said.

They added customers in the area would be without water during the repairs.

Kelly Smith, vice president of strategic communications and marketing, said customers are expected to have water "later this evening" but that the repair would take several days.

