LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company says drivers and residents could experience delays due to a water main break in the Auburndale neighborhood.

According to a news release, the 8-inch break happened around 9:30 a.m. on March 24 on Southside Drive and Palatka Road, pouring thousands of gallons of water on the road.

Officials say crews have turned off the water at Southside Drive and Palatka Road. They are expected to be working this site the remainder of the day to repair the pipe.

A few residents will temporarily lose water service as they make the repairs, but they are working with them to let them know what's happening.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

