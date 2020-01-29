LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A water main break closed an intersection in Louisville Wednesday morning.

According to MSD, the break happened sometime before 4 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street Road and Arnoldtown Road. MSD is asking drivers to avoid the area as they work on fixing the problem.

They hope to have the area back open by 9 a.m. It is unclear if water service will be disturbed for residents in that area.

