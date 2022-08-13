Eco-friendly Water Lantern Festival kicks off at Great Lawn Festival Plaza

According to the festival's website, the lanterns are made from rice paper and wood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to spend a romantic night out or reconnect with old friends than at the Water Lantern Festival in Louisville this weekend?

The festival starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Waterfront Park's Great Lawn Festival Plaza.

According to the festival's website, the lanterns are made from rice paper and wood. Organizers say they are committed to producing sustainable events by cleaning up every lantern/additional trash along the water, recycling and reusing the LED candles.

Tickets

Tickets for the Water Lantern will cost $40 at the event.

Each ticket includes entry to the festival area, one floating lantern kit, LED candle, marker, drawstring bag and scavenger hunt giveaway entry.

Newborns and children up to 7 years old can get in for free, however their ticket doesn't include a lantern kit. Guests will need to purchase a youth ticket for the kit.

Festival organizers say the price of the ticket also covers the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns from the water following the event, as well as cleaning up any trash that may have been previously been in or around the water.

What not to bring

The festival's organizers ask that guests leave their pets at home, unless they're a service animal.

Food and drink are alright to bring, however alcohol is not allowed.

Guests are also allowed to take any photos while at the festival.

Event Schedule

5:30 - 9:30 p.m. // Live music from Frankie Leo, a local musician, and food from multiple local food trucks.

8:00 p.m. // Guests can start designing their lanterns.

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. // Lantern launch!

