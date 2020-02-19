The driver of a water rescue on the Cumberland River Wednesday morning is still missing.

According to the Shepherdsville Fire Department, they received reports of a ferry accident around 4 a.m. on Feb.19.

When units arrived on the scene, they were informed that a van had driven into the river at the ferry crossing on Highway 214 near Turkey Neck Bend. The driver was allegedly seen exiting the vehicle and the ferry operator tried to get a life preserver to the person. They were never seen exiting the river.

The driver of the van was not able to be located and this is an ongoing investigation.

