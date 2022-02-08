UofL Athletics hosting water drive for Kentuckians affected by flooding

The Cards will be collecting water from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 4 at Cardinal Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Athletics Department is calling on the community to help send water to eastern Kentucky.

UofL said it will host a water drive on Aug. 4 at Cardinal Stadium to help Kentuckians affected by the devastating flooding.

They will collect water from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the bus lane on South Floyd Street.

UofL is asking donors to bring gallon jugs if they can.

