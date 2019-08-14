LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- UofL President Neeli Bendapudi is expected to make a major announcement about health care in Louisville.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m.

Governor Matt Bevin and other state and local officials will be there for the announcement too.

