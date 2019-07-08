LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- We might hear some news about the Triple Crown of Running at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at a news conference.

In June, organizers announced the race would not be returning.



The series of races was a huge fundraiser for the WHAS Crusade for Children for 35 years.

But officials said they plan on making a huge announcement on Aug. 7.

It’s not known exactly what that news is but click here to watch the announcement live.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM:

Louisville Triple Crown of Running races canceled after 35 years

2 winners capture 'Triple Crown' of running during Papa John's 10-Miler; first since 2002

Nearly 4,000 take part in 39th Rodes City Run