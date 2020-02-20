SPRINGFIELD, Ky. — For the second time in February a Kentucky school district is canceling classes for the rest of the week. Washington County Schools announced its Facebook page they are closing for the rest of the week.

School leaders said in the post that principals and coaches will make decisions about extra-curricular activities.

Full post: WCSD Parents/Guardians: As you know, we have continued to have several absences that are illness related. It has fluctuated with some schools being up while others down and then vice versa. We have monitored the situation closely and again, we feel it is time to take a break in the hope that we can turn the corner and see the situation improve. As a result, we will be closed Thursday (2/20) and Friday (2/21). We will call for one Commander Day (2) during this time. The CD 2 will be for Friday. (Thursday will be made up by adding it to the end of the year calendar). A one call will be sent later in the afternoon. Childcare/Daycare will be open. Principals and coaches will make decisions about extra-curricular activities and sports related events. Please contact the school for more information. Staff will report on Friday, February 21.

Washington County Schools, along with Taylor County Schools closed for a few days earlier this month for the same reason.