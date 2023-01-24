Staff attacked by youth at juvenile detention center in Kentucky, police say

According to officials, two of the youth are in the detention center for first-degree robbery. The third juvenile is there for murder.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities in Bowling Green say three juvenile offenders "orchestrated an attack" on staff within the Warren Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials say two of the juveniles are in the detention center on charges of first-degree robbery. The third is there on a murder charge.

In a press release, police say all youth were ordered to return to their rooms around 9 p.m. on Monday. The three young offenders refused to enter their rooms and began attacking a youth worker inside the living unit.

Two staff members, one of which was a facility superintendent, responded to the unit where the attack was occurring and gave verbal commands for the youth to return to their rooms.

According to police, the juveniles then began attacking those staff members by "kicking and punching them in the head, face and back."

All remaining staff were called to the unit and were able to restrain the youth and place them into their rooms.

None of the youth sustained any injuries, police said.

One staff member received a medical evaluation and is expected to survive their injuries, authorities said.

