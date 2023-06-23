'It makes me feel angry, afraid': Warning of spiked drinks at Louisville bars circulating social media

St. Matthews Police told WHAS11 they're aware of the post but don't have any reports or cases of spiking incidents in their area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a post that has been surfacing across social media; a person that WHAS11 will not identify, has been accused of spiking bar patrons with unknown substances.

There are a lot of emotions as the post is going around. Some people said anger and frustration come to mind at the idea of someone possibly doing this to bar drinks.

WHAS11 blurred the person's name and picture since they have not been identified as a suspect yet.

According to the post, they are accused of targeting "intoxicated women, switching drinks with them in an attempt to drug them and potentially sexually assault them."

WHAS11 spoke to Fox Den off camera in St. Matthews who said they are aware of the post and the person. They also said they are making sure they keep a close eye out for this individual.

“It makes me feel angry, afraid. It’s like I know there are more people doing that too, but it’s just the fact that someone can get away with that, and the fact that someone would ever do that is just mind-blowing to me," community member Anna Erickson said.

Louisville Metro Police are aware of the post and the person. They said they are investigating this incident.

Meanwhile, St. Matthews Police told WHAS11 they're aware of the post as well but don't have any reports or cases of spiking incidents by this individual in their area.

