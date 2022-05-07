Crews working the scene of large fire in Russell neighborhood

Multiple structures were reported on fire in the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, the blaze broke out in the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive Tuesday evening.

It's unclear if anyone were hurt.

Other agencies from different departments were also assisting the Louisville Fire Department.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene and will provide details when they are made available.

