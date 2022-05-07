More than 100 firefighters battle warehouse fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire within 20 minutes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 firefighters battled extreme temperatures while working a three-alarm warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood.

According to Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper, a call was placed to emergency services just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after passersby noticed smoke coming from the building.

Cooper said because the firehouse was literally blocks away, crews were able to arrive on scene within a minute.

He said the two-story, 40,000-square-foot building was vacant.

“We have reports of different materials stored in there. Nothing hazardous has been reported at this time, just a large amount of content. That was some of the challenges, the amount of content, the size of the building, the heavy fire load when fire crews arrived,” Cooper explained.

Cooper said the fire got intense that they had to evacuate the building out of fear of collapsing. The fire did spread to a nearby home and some residents had to be evacuated as a precaution.

The billowing smoke could be seen from different areas around Louisville and parts of southern Indiana.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

A spokesperson with LGE told WHAS11 News that some customers in the vicinity of the fire lost power due to damaged lines. Crews have arrived at the site and will start restoring power when the area is cleared.

An estimated time for power to resume is not yet known.

Fire crews are also expected to remain on scene to monitor for hotspots. Arson investigators are also on hand and Cooper said with a large-scale fire like this, it’s going to time to determine the cause.

Three firefighters were reportedly injured.

He is asking if anyone saw anything suspicious or have surveillance from the area to call the Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Louisville Red Cross is on scene helping displaced families.

WHAS11 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

