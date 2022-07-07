'Caused us a lot of turmoil': Russell neighborhood suffers damage to homes, loss of power after warehouse fire

The Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau arrested a teenager after he allegedly set a 40,000 square foot facility on fire Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people in Louisville's Russell neighborhood are working to get life back to normal after a fire decimated a large, vacant warehouse nearby.

The flames caused damage to several homes nearby and power loss for days, leading many to be temporarily displaced.

Late Wednesday night, the Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau arrested a teenager, accusing him of intentionally setting the 40,000-square-foot facility ablaze. The Louisville Fire Department called the warehouse fire one of the biggest in recent years.

"It's caused us a lot of turmoil," said Whitney Williams, who lives across the street from the structure at the intersection of River Park Drive and 30th Street.

Williams is one of around 30 people who were checked into hotels for a couple of nights as fire and LG&E crews worked. She's also one of a handful of folks who were still without electricity Thursday morning.

"100 degrees, feels like 111, we don't know what to do," she said Thursday morning, adding there will be substantial repair costs on her home. "Damage done to the car, we [are] missing work -- [trying] to figure out how to get back to normal."

As of Thursday afternoon, LG&E confirmed final repairs were made and power was fully restored, a relief for homeowners during a heat wave.

Meanwhile, neighbors like John Mills got his electricity back in the overnight hours. He said he's frustrated to hear yet another teen accused of a high profile crime.

"You can't just let them walk off and not give them a scolding because they'll probably do it again. It's sad," Mills said. "I don't know what you can do because the mothers and the parents ain't paying them no attention, and they come out here and start a bunch of hell."

Councilwoman Donna Purvis, who oversees the district, led the effort to temporarily house affected residents. She also cited help from fellow Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey.

Louisville fire crews say they're continuing to take precaution, returning to the scene each day to look for any potential hot spots.

