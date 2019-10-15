LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wardlow Auctions, Inc. has been selected to sell the remaining items in the collection of Joe Ley Antiques, which has been in business for 56 years.

The antiques shop will be open and operating while Wardlow Auctions is preparing for Phase One of a multi-phase liquidation auction. The plan is to sell the remaining contents of the three-story E. Market St. schoolhouse converted antique palace built in 1890 to the public through online auction.

Wardlow Auctions, Inc. will be managing the sale consisting of a massive two acre inventory of antiques, collectibles, and oddities that will include a large number of items from the old Fontaine Ferry Amusement Park that was in Louisville from 1905-1969.

“Business has never been better, and Nulu is booming,” said Owner Joe Ley. “The decision to leave was a heartbreaking one, and I really don’t want to leave. However, when you have health problems that is not only affecting your day-to-day existence but also the driving force of your business operations, decisions have to be made.”

While Wardlow Auctions is primarily known for Real Estate and Estate auctions, massive inventory liquidation auctions are in their repertoire. Wardlow Auctions conducted the auctions for Jim Porter’s Good Time Emporium and Phoenix Hill Tavern when those Louisville mainstays closed in 2015.

“It’s a privilege to be asked to do his auction,” said Rick Wardlow, Owner of Wardlow Auctions. “For a private business owner to create a business that garners a spot as one of Louisville’s sightseeing destinations is remarkable. Joe has worked hard all his life; now it’s our turn to work hard for him.”

Wardlow Auctions anticipates the Joe Ley Antiques auction to be conducted in multiple phases, spanning approximately four months.

The first auction (Phase 1) will be online before Thanksgiving.

To learn more and to sign up for the Joe Ley Auction updates, visit www.wardlowauc.com.

