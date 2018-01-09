(Louisville Business First) - Walmart Inc. plans to spend $41.3 million to open a distribution and fulfillment operation in the Louisville market that is expected to create 400 full-time jobs.

The retail giant and its Jet.com subsidiary is slated to lease a 720,000-square-foot facility in the Velocity 65 Trade Center on Velocity Way in Shepherdsville, where employees will fulfill online orders for Walmart.com and Jet.com, according to a news release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office. It is slated to open this fall.

The operation will create hundreds more temporary and seasonal jobs during peak periods, with Bevin's office estimating as many as 900 jobs at full capacity.

"This new facility will soon be serving even more Walmart.com and Jet.com customers with fast shipping in two-days or less, and we're thrilled we found a home for it in Bullitt County," Nate Faust, senior vice president of supply chain, Walmart eCommerce U.S., said in the release. "We look forward to opening for business and to a long relationship with the people of Kentucky and Shepherdsville."

