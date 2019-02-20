LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Having children can be stressful. This Saturday, Walmart is hoping to make things easier for parents and soon-to-be parents with "Baby Savings Day."

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Saturday, February 23, parents can receive up to 30 percent off diapers, car seats, sippy cups and other baby products at participating Walmart stores.

The company describes the day as "a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online."

There are eight participating Louisville stores and several others throughout Kentuckiana. For a full list of locations, visit Walmart's participating stores list.

Some of the other Kentuckiana locations include: