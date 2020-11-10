Walk to end Alzheimer's goes virtual

Due to COVID-19, Louisville participants were encouraged to walk on sidewalks, tracks and trails.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a socially distant affair as many across Louisville put on their walking shoes and headed out the door for the walk to end Alzheimer’s.

Due to COVID-19, participants were encouraged to walk on sidewalks, tracks and trails.

The opening ceremony was held virtually this year, featuring speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants come together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

“Supporting people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases and their caregivers is important now more than ever as we battle the COVID pandemic,” Lisa Bisaccia, CVS Health chief human resources officer, said.

Participants also used the Walk app to engage with others and to track their total number of steps and the fundraising total.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.