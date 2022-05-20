'Walk for Wishes' at Kentucky Kingdom to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

Those who donate or participate in Saturday's walk are helping further the mission of Make-A-Wish OKI.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can help wishes come true by participating in the Baird Walk for Wishes at the Kentucky Kingdom on Saturday, May 21.

Hundreds of Make-A-Wish families and supporters gather for the family-friendly Walk for Wishes every year.

It's a chance to celebrate all the wishes from the past year and raise money to make even more life-changing wishes come true in the future.

The event is a family-friendly fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI). Anyone who registers and attends the walk will receive complimentary admission to the park for the rest of the day.

In addition, participants who fundraise for Make-A-Wish OKI will receive a ticket to return to the Kentucky Kingdom on a future date of their choice.

According to the Make-A-Wish foundation, "it's a day filled with hope, strength, and joy—the same things each wish granted brings to a child with a critical illness."

Registration is free and you can do so here.

According to their website, the fundraiser has already raised over $75,000 out of their $100,000 goal.

The mission of Make-A-Wish OKI is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1983, it has granted nearly 19,000 wishes, according to the organization.

