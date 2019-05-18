LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds began their Saturday morning at Kentucky Kingdom for Walk for Wishes day.

Through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Walk for Wishes raises funds and awareness for children with life threatening medical conditions.

There are more than 400 children in Kentuckiana waiting for their wishes to be granted. With this walk raising nearly $100,000 to be used for those dreams, families who have had the opportunity to be granted a wish are excited for the next group.

“A Wish Trip is a time to just get away from all the doctors, all the chem, all the medicine, all of our worries and just to let all of that go,” Steve Young said. “So, to think that so many other kids have gotten to take part in that and hopefully so many kids will get to take part in that – a day like this makes those dreams come true.”

Cassidy Hyde of Make-a-Wish said, “They really have a unique bond they can share with each other – with volunteers and donors and everybody. It’s really a unique experience.”

If you would like to help of Make-a-Wish, click here for more information.