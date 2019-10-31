LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is here, and kids across the country will be heading out dressed as all kinds of spooky things. To some parents, though, the scariest parts of the night might be the dangers they fear for their kids. We see headlines about poisoned or laced candy. Police and lawmakers put extra rules in place to guard against sex offenders.

Should we really be afraid of these things, though?

Before we dive in, let’s say the obvious. Of course, you should go through your kids' candy and make sure everything is wrapped and safe. And, it's always a good idea to have them trick-or-treat in a big group, with an adult (especially if they’re young).

But, we just don’t want to let unnecessary fears take away the fun of the big night.

Tainted Halloween Candy

First, let’s take the urban legend that psychopaths intentionally taint Halloween candy to poison trick-or-treaters.

This has happened. One time.

It was down in Texas, in 1974. But, it wasn’t some random stranger out to poison kids; it was the boy’s dad. He laced his son’s candy with cyanide, and murdered him. It was awful.

But, that’s basically it.

Joel Best, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Delaware, has studied this very thing. He said:

“I have been unable to find a substantiated report of a child being killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.”

THC Candy

A new fear that is popping up from parents is that their kids could get candy with THC. This one gets stoked because police departments—like this one in Johnstown, Pennsylvania—post warnings online.

The Johnstown police had seized a Nerd rope laced with THC. However, the chief of police confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine that there was no evidence that the candy was intended to be passed out to trick-or-treaters. So, again: a good thing for parents to be aware of, but not something that should stop kids from having some Halloween fun.

Sex Offenders Preying on Kids

Now onto sex offenders. The idea is: there are a lot of little kids out trick-or-treating, and therefore sex offenders take the opportunity to head out and prey on them. However, the stats do not back this up. Data analyzed by scholars across the U.S. has officially debunked the idea that sex offenders increase attacks on Halloween. And, Louisville Metro Police confirmed the same for our local neighborhoods.

Still, LMPD recommends no child under the age of 12 trick-or-treat without an adult present, and gave us these safety tips to pass along:

Wear some reflective items/clothing Children should be accompanied by an adult, especially those 10 and under. Use glow sticks for visibility Have an adult scan candy for any possible issues such as open wrappers, expiration dates, foreign objects, etc. It’s best to start trick-or-treating in daylight and attempt to finish by 9 or 10 p.m. Stay in groups Have a responsible party bring a fully charged cell phone with contact numbers (parents, guardians, poison control, 911, etc.) Masks should have eye openings to allow full range of sight. Don’t stop at unlit homes Stay on sidewalks and cross roadways at well-lit intersections

Have a fun - and safe - Halloween!

