OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Day one is in the books for close to 12,500 students who started a new school year with Oldham County Schools Wednesday.

The day started off with mixed emotions at Kenwood Station Elementary School.

Jennifer Freeman's daughter is a kindergartener.

"Don't make me cry," she laughed. "Wait till I drop her off at the classroom and walkout by myself."

Any parent knows letting go isn't easy.

It's why Freeman put her daughter on the bus and then followed it to school.

"I'm that crazy mom," Freeman said.

Summer Alexander and her kids are new to Oldham County.

"The bus was supposed to come at 6:45, but we missed it! So, I hurried up and got here. But apparently, school doesn't start until 7:40, so I'm very early!" Alexander laughed.

The excitement continues as students start to arrive as school.

"You just can't help but have a smile on your face. Everybody is so excited," OCS Superintendent Greg Schultz said.

"They're identical twins, starting kindergarten today," Christina Martin said, as she dropped off her daughters.

She said they're ready for some independence, choosing separate classrooms for the start of the school year.

"A little jitters for all of us, but we're all excited and nervous. They've been so excited the last three years to go to school with their big brother."

It was an emotional morning for teachers as well. Angela Knost was selected by her peers as a member of the Kenwood Station team who goes above and beyond on a daily basis. The morning crew on WHAS 11 surprised her with some Wake Up swag, along with gift cards to River House Restaurant and Diva Studio in Oldham County.