Student sews, donates masks to JCPS community

16-year-old Maren Morris is planning on spending her winter break making masks for the JCPS Clothing Assistance Program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Winter break is almost here, but for most students, it'll look a lot different this year. No hanging out, no sports and an unprecedented Christmas season altogether. Instead of complaining about the changes, one Jefferson County teen is planning to spend her time off making sure other people are safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maren Morris, 16, spends a few hours on her sewing machine every day. She started making masks in February for her family, then started making them for others as the pandemic continued.

"I had a lot," Morris said. "They were getting cluttered at the house so I thought, might as well donate some, give them to somebody else."

Since then, Morris has donated around 100 masks to the Clothing Assistance Program (CAP) with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). She's hoping to spend her winter break - which would normally be filled with sports and other activities - making more donations.

"I like knowing it's kids in my community that are getting them since it's with JCPS," she said. "People in my community, my school, my age, so that's a really good feeling."

Morris' mom helps her buy supplies, but she is also taking donations of fabric and elastic so she can keep making masks. Donations can be dropped off at the CAP headquarters at 319 S. 15th Street in Louisville.

"I know someone has them so that's all that matters," she said.

