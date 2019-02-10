LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jasmine Collins said her step coaches supported and encouraged her during pivotal times of her life, and now—after stepping in middle school, high school and college—she's paying it forward.

Collins started KY Elite Step Team to help young people the way her coaches helped her.

The team's talent is impressive enough, but members said they receive so much more than moves from their coach.

"She's a great person and she's the reason I step," Haley Hunter Percell said. "When I was in middle school, I got bullied about how I look."

Collins said the team is meant to build each person up, giving every single member the tools they need to succeed in life.

"Stepping is much more than just stepping, absolutely," Collins said. "The basis of our team is giving our young girls and boys confidence, something to look forward to, academic excellence, building them up."

So when the team travels to New York, Dallas or Chicago, Collins said they go on college tours and meet with sororities and fraternities on campus.

"We want them to be successful, instill hope in them," Collins said.

They learn to work through conflict and communicate effectively all while being exposed to new things—all things Collins said her coaches taught her.

"[They gave me a] sense of confidence and a sense of esteem," Collins said.

The KY Elite Step Team holds the national co-ed title. They're talented and full of sass, but beyond all these faces, steps and flips, they're a family.

"They help me become the person I am now, they help me become passionate. If it wasn't for them I would not be doing step right now," one member said.

The team will hold tryouts October 3-5 at Arcade Baptist Church. Elementary, middle and high-school boys and girls are invited to attend. For those interested in signing up, visit KY Elite Step Team on Instagram, or call 502-259-8448.

