What you need to know for July 23, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for July 23, 2021.

Breakthrough case

As the Delta variant spreads across our area, a Kentucky native is urging others to get vaccinated – even after becoming a breakthrough case himself.

27-year-old Wilder Treadway was fully vaccinated when he contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19. He said he suffered mild symptoms including a cough and body aches after returning from a vacation.

While some may use his story as an excuse not to get the vaccine, Treadway has a different view.

“[The vaccine] protects your body and arms your body so if and when you do get it, your body is prepared to fight it off,” he said.

It's getting hot in here

Some members of Jefferson County Fire and Indiana State Police got their sweat on Thursday to remind people why they should always "look before you lock."

The officials entered an ISP cruiser with the doors and window shut when it was about 80 degrees outside. After just 15 minutes inside the vehicle, a thermometer inside the car read 120 degrees.

ISP said on average, 38 children under the age of 15 will die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle and 2018 ad 2019 were record years for hot car deaths.

Two days left!

You only have a few more days to donate to our school supply drive! Through July 24, we are accepting donations of new school supplies, which will be donated to Home of the Innocents.

