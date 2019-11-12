LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season is often spent with family and friends, but for those who cannot spend time with their loved ones, December can feel lonely.

At Ramsey Middle School, students work to bring joy to those living in nursing homes around the country.

They create handmade cards as part of Operation Holiday Card, Jefferson County Public School's partnership with Signature Healthcare, sending season greetings and detailed notes to the elderly.

"People deserve visitors, so why don't we just give them a little joy during the holidays," Julia, one Ramsey student, said.

Inside each card is a thoughtful message. Julia's says "remember that you are beautiful, amazing and loved."

The goal is to send 11,000 cards to people all over the United States, but students have their own personal goals: to show how loved each and every person is.

"I want them to feel happy, just a little bit of warmth inside," another student, Ramsey, said, "[and maybe] a little laugh because I put ChristmaHannaKwanikah instead of Happy Holidays."

