For six years, one Hardin County woman has been doing everything she can to make sure each and every child opens a present on Christmas Day.

Marta Faulkner's project, Shoebox Christmas for Fosters, raises money and collects donations to bring presents to as many foster children as she can. Faulkner has an entire room in her house dedicated to the project.

The room is covered in items like bathtub toys for infants, puzzles and crayons for toddlers and things like handbags and virtual reality headsets for older children. She selects each item and puts together special packages for local foster care children.

“My neighbors do foster care within their home and I’ve heard stories from them and what these children might go through and I just felt that they were ones that needed it the most,” Faulkner said. “I got to a point in my life when I could do this and wanted to give back.”

By giving back, she’s also spreading holiday joy. While Faulkner takes any donations, she also spends her own money to put together about 100 decorated shoe boxes every year.

Faulkner said she is not even sure how much money she’s spent—because it doesn’t matter.

“You see the joy and the excitement, you hear them running and opening the gifts,” Faulkner said. “Christmas is about the children, watching their faces light up, it’s just something about Christmas and kids.”

Faulkner will give the presents away at a Christmas party in Hardin County on December 8. Her deadline for accepting donations is December 5. To donate or see how you can help, visit Shoebox Christmas on Facebook or send Faulkner an e-mail.

Marta Faulkner is one person doing what’s right in her community. To spotlight another person doing good in their community, contact Kristin Pierce.

