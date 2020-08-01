LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Tim Barnett founded F.O.C.U.S Training Academy in 2005, he understood the importance of not only teaching fundamentals on the court, but off the court as well.

"Responsibility, commitment, team work, discipline, dedication and we could go on and on and on," Barnett said.

F.O.C.U.S, a 501(c)3 organization, offers clinics, beginner training sessions and individual classes for athletes. A former Division I athlete, Barnett instructs most sessions while also directing youth camps for former Louisville Cardinals Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Terry Rozier and Gorgui Dieng.

Barnett also focuses on helping the community he grew up in.

"Off the court, we’re big on community outreach, getting the kids to understand how important it is to be selfless and to serve others," Barnett said.

F.O.C.U.S partners with local nonprofits like The Healing Place, Dare to Care and Operation Brightside so players can give back to their community. A team of support is also on hand to assist with homework.

"It’s like home basically," 8-year-old Braylon Glenn said. "They’re nice and they keep me going at it."

Barnett calls his coaching "tough love," but the hard work pays off in the paint.

"Tim takes care of me. He’s my big brother, he’s my dad, he’s my guardian," Maker Bar, a 16-year-old participant, said.

Several players that have gone through this program are now playing basketball in college or professionally. Kelan Martin, Quentin Snider, Ian Chiles, Grace Berger, Emilia Sexton and I’liyah Green have all moved on to Division I programs.

"It definitely makes it satisfying, it makes it worthwhile," Barnett said. "I love what I do, it’s rewarding, it’s fulfilling."

To find more information on F.O.C.U.S Training Academy, visit its website.

