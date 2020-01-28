LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A JCPS bus carrying 36 students backed into a vehicle, resulting in at least 14 Waggener High School students going to the hospital.

JCPS confirmed a new bus driver missed the turn into Waggener and then backed into another vehicle at the Browns Lane entrance. Several students complained of head and back injuries, though JCPS said none seemed serious.

The school contacted all parents. At least 12 students were taken to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, one to UofL Hospital and two parents taking a child to the emergency room.

Separately, a Waggener student made an indirect threat on social media. St. Matthews Police were contacted and investigated the incident. In a letter to parents, principal Sarah Hitchings said the student was cited and has been disciplined.

