LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to JCPS, police are investigating an indirect threat made against Waggener High School.

In a letter sent to parents of students, Principal Sarah Hitchings said, "A student reported that another student made an indirect threat on social media. We take all threats seriously, and immediately located the student. We also contacted the St. Matthews Police Department to investigate the incident. A search was conducted, and nothing was found. The student who posted the threat was cited by law enforcement and has been disciplined according to district policies and procedures."

It is unclear at this time what the content of the threat was and the platform it what was made on.

Separately, a bus transported over 30 students to school backed into another vehicle after missing the turn into school. At least 12 students were transported to the hospital.

