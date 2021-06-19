Shively celebrates groundbreaking of park honoring Louisville housing pioneers

Andrew and Charlotte Wade along with Carl and Anne Braden are being recognized, nearly 70 years after breaking barriers while challenging Louisville housing laws.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Andrew and Charlotte Wade and activists Carl and Anne Braden were honored with a park in Shively.

Wade Braden Park comes nearly 70 years after the Braden’s challenged unfair housing practices in the 1950s when they purchased a home for the Wades – the first African American family in Shively.

Surviving family members of the Wades said it was more than just getting a house in Shively, it helped breakdown racial barriers.

“With my uncle having the courage to go through what he went through, I believe that it hurt some people for them to move into this all white neighborhood where they weren’t wanted, but he also knew that it was going to tear down some walls that needed to be torn down,” Steve Ebbs, a great-nephews of the Wades said.

Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton called the honor of naming the park after the Wades and Bradens was long overdue.

Governor Andy Beshear was also on hand at the park’s Saturday groundbreaking and also presented a proclamation commemorating the Juneteenth National Freedom Day holiday in Kentucky.

A date for the park’s completion has not been announced.

The park is located at 3001 Crums Lane.

