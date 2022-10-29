Wade-Braden Peace Park honors late activists, Shively family affected by housing discrimination

Almost 70 years challenging Louisville's discriminatory housing laws, late activists Anne and Carl Braden along with Andrew and Charlotte Wade were honored Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively community celebrated moving into the future by honoring late activists who fought discrimination and a Louisville family impacted by it.

Andrew and Charlotte Wade and activists Carl and Anne Braden were at the forefront of challenging unfair housing practices in the 1950’s.

The Braden Family purchased a home for Andrew, a Korean War veteran, and his family in Shively in 1954. The Wades were the first Black family in Shively.

The Bradens were met with opposition and even tried for sedition because of their kind gesture. The Wades experienced discrimination and intimidation from those living in the neighborhood.

Almost 70 years later, both families were honored with a dedication of Wade-Braden Peace Park at South Crums Lane and Hartlage Court.

Prominent community members including Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton and Governor Andy Beshear were on hand to dedicate the park.

The governor said he was honored to help honor the Wades and Bradens who stood up for what was right.

“The Wades and the Bradens were two families of different races, that came together to fight injustice that occurred in this neighborhood. Now when one family moved in, and people tried to run them out, these were the two families that came together to show all of us that we can and should live in harmony,” Beshear said. “But even today, we got a lot of work to do to make that happen. And so dedicating this part to their legacy and lesson can hopefully make us or help us get closer to that perfect union.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.