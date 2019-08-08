LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to Eastern Kentucky to talk about progress in the fight against opioid addiction. He joined Governor Matt Bevin in Manchester at Eastern Kentucky University.

Pence began his speech addressing the mass shootings over the weekend saying Kentucky is no stranger to those kinds of tragedies. He told the crowd he was reminded on the way to Kentucky that he still has a photo of 15-year-old Bailey Holt, one of two students killed at Marshall County High School last year when a gunman opened fire.

When it came to the opioid crisis, Pence said the Trump Administration has reduced opioid prescriptions across the country by 34 percent. Last year, overdose deaths fell nearly five percent nationwide and 15 percent in Kentucky.

Pence said the federal government has given $131 million in drug control grants to Kentucky and more is on the way.

