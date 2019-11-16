LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An LG&E employee, Phillip Gaynor, is facing video voyeurism charges after police said he illegally recorded women tanning at the Sun Tan City on Mud lane near Hillview in South Louisville.

According to the arrest report, one victim caught Gaynor recording her using a cell phone from an adjacent room when she was getting out of the tanning bed.

A woman at the salon said he was had put a phone over the wall into her room. WHAS 11 News is concealing her identity.

“While I looked up while I was putting my hoodie on, I seen a phone over the wall beside me. And as soon as I looked up, he yanked the phone back done, almost so quick that I wondered to myself did that even just happen,” she explained.

She quickly notified staff and called police.

Officers found the nude video on his phone, and it wasn’t the only one.

The police report says there were other videos dating back to 2016.

“I didn't notice him targeting me, it seemed like an opportunistic thing, so it made me realize that's probably definitely not the first time he's done it,” the woman explained. “I hate that it happened to me but I do feel good about the fact that I was able to put an end to it all.”

After further investigation, detectives discovered the video on his electronic devices.

Metro police said the investigation is ongoing and more victims are being contacted.

An LG&E spokesperson confirmed Gaynor is an employee with the company and said they are cooperating with the investigation, as well as conducting their own internal review.

