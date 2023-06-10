'Democracy only works when folks take the time to participate in it': Voter registration deadline is days away in Kentucky

The deadline is Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that time of year again. The deadline to register to vote in the 2023 election is just four days away.

"Democracy only works when folks take the time to participate in it," Erran Huber, the director of communications at Jefferson County Clerk's Office, said.

Inside Jefferson County Clerk's Office branches across Louisville, voter registration cards are available at the door when folks walk in.

Employees have spent the last few days registering Kentuckians.

"To make sure that not only are they as informed as possible on the candidates that they could be voting for, but that they're registered as well," Huber said.

In the latest voter registration numbers provided by the Secretary of State's office, over 8,600 new voters were added, and over 5,000 were removed in September. Republican registration grew by .18%, and Democrat registration shrunk by .07%. Republicans currently make up 46% of the electorate, and Democrats make up 44%. The rest are registered Independent, other political parties or "other."

Huber said in order for votes to count voter registration information must be correct.

"You have to be registered, or maybe you're changing parties or something of that nature, that you're voter registration is up to date as possible," he said.

The last day to register is Oct. 10 by 4 p.m. It can be done by mail, electronically or in-person.

A voter registration blitz will take place Oct. 10 at every Jefferson County Clerk branch.

It's the push to get as many people registered as possible before the deadline.

