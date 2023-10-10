'Different thing when you actually exercise your power to vote': 'Free the Vote' campaign launches phase 2 in Kentucky

In 2019, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing Kentuckians with prior convictions to vote after satisfying their sentence or parole.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A national effort kicked off phase two of their "Free the Vote" campaign and visited Louisville on Tuesday.

The movement, dubbed The Formerly Incarcerated Convicted People and Families Movement (FICPFM), said over 140,000 formerly incarcerated Kentuckians are now eligible to vote in this year's election and 86,000 of them are now registered to vote.

Phase two of the initative is to encourage as many of those Kentuckians to participate in next month's election as possible.

"We understand that it's one thing to be registered to vote," FICPFM Executive Director David Ayala said. "It's a different thing when you actually exercise your power to vote, when you do that, we win when we come together and we vote. We make change happen and we've seen that across the country."

The movement will use different advertising methods to target Louisville voters, including two billboards, six TARC buses showing "Free the Vote" ads, digital ads and direct mail.

