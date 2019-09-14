LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trash bags in hand, volunteers went down the alley behind the Speedway on Bardstown Road.

"It's just gotten so bad back here that we felt like we had to do something to help out," said Shawn Reilly, vice president of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association.

Volunteers were given bags and gloves from Brightside. They picked up cans and candy wrappers, among other forgotten items. They also cut away some of the overgrowth.

"That overgrowth is blocking light in some cases so we want to open up the lighting where if there's a tree or bush blocking some lights we want to open it up and create more lighting," said Reilly.

It's not just litter and overgrowth they have to deal with, people also dump big things like mattresses and tires. As the trash piled up, they had to be careful of used needles that were stuck in the brush.

It's a hope for a safer community that touches all of those who live in the Tyler Park Neighborhood.

"I have a one year old son who is here, I want him to have a clean environment," Reilly said. "I want it to be safe for him and there are a lot of people who live along this alley who may not feel safe walking down their own alley."

This first cleanup was so successful, they plan to do another alley in the future. The idea is to take care of your community, one piece of trash at a time.

