LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Get ready to get your hands dirty! Waterfront Park is looking for volunteers to help clean up the new westward expansion phase of waterfront park.

The community cleanup is Saturday, October 20, at 10 a.m. Volunteers need to meet in the parking lot at 10th and Rowan St.

Trashbags and gloves will be provided and there will be a cookout at 12 p.m. following the cleanup.

If you are interested, you can sign up by emailing your name and contact information to info to nfo@louisvillewaterfront.com.

